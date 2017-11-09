Corrections Notice

Dear Highlanders,

In the current issue of The Tartan, published November 8, there was an article written about Dr. Kovarik’s new class offered here at the University. In the headline for the article, his name is misspelled.

In the last issue of The Tartan, published November 1, there was an article written about the movie “Moonlight.” In the article, it is mentioned that the Spectrum and Diversity Awareness Programming were the hosts of the event. Those two organizations were co-sponsors, but R-Space planned and paid for the event to be brought to campus.

These were all editorial mistakes, and The Tartan staff is always working to improve our content. If anyone ever notices any errors in our articles, please feel free to email the Editor-in-Chief, Maria Uzel, at muzel3@radford.edu, and we will make the corrections as needed.

Once again, thank you all for your understanding.

Sincerely,

The Tartan Staff