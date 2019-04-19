0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

Radford University has continued to be dedicated to making sure that its wonderful students have access to all of the resources that one may need to succeed at this institution, however, here are my top five vital resources that you should be using now.

1. Student Counseling Services

The counseling center at Radford University offers free, confidential mental health services for students while also providing many learning opportunities for students to grow as individuals.

Whether it’s working on relationships with peers or even developing yourself to become the best person you can be, the counseling center can help you. The counseling centers walk-in hours are from Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the lower level of Tyler Hall.

2. The Harvey Knowledge Center

This great resource, formerly known as the Learning Assistance and Resource Center (LARC), is accessible to all Radford University students. At the HKC, workers focus on helping students develop their learning skills while also gaining confidence. They also consult students so that they can navigate positively when faced with a tough course or assignment.

They offer various services for students such as one-on-one assistance, as well as small groups on multiple subjects such as science and math. This center will even provide you tips on how to study, as well as time management skills when working on your academics; it won’t do anything but help you show progress academically.

HKC is located on the 4th floor of the McConnell Library.

3. The Center for Accessibility Services (CAS)

CAS focuses on serving and supporting individuals who seek reasonable accommodations so that those individuals can get a fair Radford University experience.

The workers here aim to create comfortable environments for the center that are diverse, accessible, and inclusive which can be found in Russell Hall (3rd-floor Suites 301-327).

4. McConnell Library

The McConnell Library here at Radford strives to focus on helping students and faculty succeed. The wonderful workers often focus on supporting research, scholarship, and they are even open to the consideration of new ideas.

During my time here at Radford University, I’ve overheard many students mention how they’ve never stepped inside of our library, and I am surprised.

Being a Library Advisor this semester has helped me understand that the library is one of the best, if not the best, resource here at Radford University for students. They have many settings for visitors, even if you’re looking for a comfortable environment to study or a place for a group venture in the library.

They are open 7 days a week and they also offer extended hours during exam periods.

5. Substance Abuse and Violence Education Support (SAVES)

The SAVES office here at Radford University focuses on dropping destructive significances related to substance abuse or violence through campus-wide proposals that address issues.

Many students think this office is a negative place, but they want students to be successful. They offer some great amenities such as educational resources, The RU Aware program, and even Peer Health Educators along with various groups that focus on specific situations.

I hope that this inspires you and that you gained some knowledge to take advantage of these great resources here at Radford University!

Photo Credit: (Matt Ragland | Unsplash)