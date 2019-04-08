1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ola Elshaar | oelshaar@radford.edu

While social media is controlling our lives and exposes our privacy, it allows you to connect with the whole world, and sometimes we just can’t help but follow what is new and trendy.

John William, sophomore Business major said, “I have the app on my phone, but I stopped using it [a] long time ago, I feel like it’s kind of stressful to record what you up to every time you have to go out with your friends, now I just watch my friends’ stories and what they have been up to.”Snapchat is one of so many popular social media networks that allows you to share every moment of your day with your friends and family. It also gives you the opportunity to document the good times and share them with your friends.

Being one of the most highly used social media apps, many people don’t use the app daily, and some don’t use it all. I’m not talking about middle-aged or older adults, I’m talking about millennials who don’t see a reason for using Snapchat at all.

Ashley Wilson, a junior at Radford University says, “Honestly I used to use Snapchat all the time, I would record every moment with my friends when we go out, then I deleted the app for a while because I thought it was overwhelming, and I don’t get to live the moment.” Wilson continued, “I figured that I’m just showing people, look I’m having fun and my life is awesome.”

Snapchat was initially a teen app, according to cnbc.com in an article about how teens use Snapchat, states that, “The majority of teens ranked Snapchat and Instagram among their top three favorite apps. However, they serve two very different purposes in their lives. Snapchat is more for communication with peers, like sharing something funny or sending a quick update note.”

Using Snapchat several times a day can be overwhelming sometimes, imagine seeing your waiter/waitress headed toward you with your yummy plate of food you've just ordered, and you can't wait to devour that food, and the first thing you do is to start taking a picture of it and post it on Snapchat. It because in the way.

Shelton Philip, junior fashion design major said, “I have the app on my phone, and I would use it when I’m doing something really interesting with my friends. I don’t take snaps of everything that going on in my day, I’m not that obsessed.”

Smartsocial.com published an article that was originally published in ABC news, which states, “Snapchat has mechanisms in place to incentivize teens to become daily users with a phenomenon called the Streak. Dr. Jodi Gold, the author of “Screen Smart Parenting,” said to ABC that “streaks can create a concerning hierarchy of friendship that can leave some teens afraid to disappoint others if they drop a streak.

Gold also says, “The more you cannot leave one day without being on social media, the more your identity gets wrapped up in it [and] the more likely it’s going to have negative effects.”

I had the app for a while, and I started to be really active on it.

I would share every moment with my friends and family, and all of a sudden I stopped using it and deleted it. I didn’t see a reason to keep exposing my private life with people I barely I know whether they were classmates, coworkers, or people I just hung out with a couple of times.

I tend to live in the moment and enjoy every second with those I love and care about, and I think that we all should start focusing on that more.

I’m not saying to delete the app and isolate yourself from the entire world, but maybe try to take advantage of how peaceful it is when you’re not under so much pressure to post six times a day to enjoy the good times you’re having with your loved ones.

Photo Credit: (Thought Catalog | Unsplash; Christian Perner | Unsplash)