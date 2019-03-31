23 SHARES Share Tweet

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

I often hear many negative comments about individuals who choose to declare a Sociology major. Comments such as “you chose Sociology because it is easy,” or my favorite line, “you’ll never make a lot of money or secure a dependable job with that major.”

The negative comments come from people who lack knowledge about the program and the focus of Sociology in general.

Majoring in Sociology isn’t a bad thing at all, and in fact, it is just as effective as any other major, if not more effective. Majoring in Sociology gives you an advantage in your everyday life because it offers you the necessary skills that can be used everywhere.

Sociology can be defined as many things, but I define it as the scientific study of society, including various patterns of social relationships, social interaction, and cultures.

It ranges from “crime to religion, from the family to the state, from the divisions of race and social class to the shared beliefs of a common culture, and from social stability to radical change in whole societies,” as stated by Mississippi State University’s Department of Sociology.In the Sociology department here at Radford University, faculty refer to their students as sociologists. As a sociologist, we often stress the careful gathering and analysis of evidence about social life to develop and improve our understanding of key social methods in a specific task.

Sociology’s subject matter is extremely diverse, and it is defiantly for a distinct individual.

Majoring in sociology can be the base of anything that you desire to pursue in life, and you don’t always have to focus on becoming a counselor just because you’ve majored in the sociological field.

Radford's program can get students ready for any occupation or future decision that you may be pondering. Also, many of our amazing instructors came from different backgrounds before they even decided to focus on Sociology.

Nothing will be handed to people in this major; everything is earned. You will be taught by some of the most intelligent individuals that Radford University has to offer.

Our courses vary from Social Inequality to Social Theory, and we focus on Sociological research methods heavily in this program.

Also, the university offers a plethora of internships around the New River Valley for sociology majors. In fact, you must complete three hours of an internship even to receive your degree in the program, which should be no problem.

It is a good thing because you will graduate with some kind of work and sociological experience.

I love that the individuals and professors throughout the sociology department take so much pride in assisting their students in and outside the classroom.

Even if you decide not to major in sociology, Dr. Stephanie Bradley, who is the faculty advisor of the Sociology Club as well as a professor in the department, invites students of any focus to join the Sociology club. It offers a relaxing environment and fun activities.

A minor in sociology is also offered by the department for individuals who choose not to focus on the major.

Many individuals with a sociology focus are familiar with The Center for Social and Cultural Research, Teaching, Consulting (CSCR) which is located in CHBS 3200.

The mission at the CSCR is “giving students experience in providing sociological knowledge and skills, and a professional identity as practicing sociologists; Offering social research services for University, community, and regional needs; Supporting opportunities for scholarly research among the Sociology faculty.”

I am honored to be a part of the Sociology program, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Also, I honestly believe that many others would feel the same if they just gave it a shot, so why not, especially if you’re undecided like I was.

So next time you hear someone say that individuals who major in sociology aren’t successful in life, I hope that this article helps you understand that the negativity about Sociology majors is wrong and we are just like every other program.

If you have any questions about the major, feel free to visit the Department of Sociology in CHBS 3131.

Photo Credit: (Chad Boxley | The Tartan)