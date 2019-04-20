5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ola Elshaar | oelshaar@radford.edu

Sleep plays a significant role in any college student life. You either feel good because you got a good night’s sleep, or you’re cranky and exhausted due to lack of sleep. With the pile of assignments you may have and the quizzes you need to catch up on, since we’re approaching finals, you might have to stay up late to get all these done.

Jered Abraham, a freshman Sociology Major, said, “ I think the average I get is around five to six hours of sleep in weekdays. In exams week, I’d say I get from four to five hours,” Abraham said, “ It’s really exhausting, and I know it’s not healthy, but sometimes that’s what you have to do to get things done.”Due to this, you may end up getting a couple of hours of sleep if you have an 8 a.m. class the next day.

You also may experience a lot of the negative sides that come with the lack of sleep such as, headaches, fatigue, not being able to focus on academics, hard to memorize things, and it being difficult to pay attention.

According to an article published on MedicalNewsToday.com, they state, “A lack of sleep can affect body weight. Two hormones in the body, leptin and ghrelin, control feelings of hunger and satiety, or fullness. The levels of these hormones are affected by sleep. Sleep deprivation also causes the release of insulin, which leads to increased fat storage and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.”

Sleep deprivation is a common issue for most students. If you’re a full-time student who works and is striving to find a balance between classes and catching up on assignments and studying for exams, then you relate to my struggle.

Deja Marvin, a senior Business Major, said, “I don’t think any full-time student gets the required eight hours of sleep, it’s hard with classes, assignments, work, and projects,” Marvin said. “Being a senior is hard enough, not to get any sleep, we’re always running around trying to get our projects done in time.”

We as students already have busy, exhausting lives. Even if we want to pause everything and blow off some steam, we do it at the expense of our quiet hours.

We should start trying to balance school, work, and our hectic college lifestyle to maintain a healthy academic life.

Photo Credit: (Hutomo Abrianto | Unsplash)