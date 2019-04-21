2 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on April 21, 2019

By Emily Sargent | esargent@radford.edu

Beauty trends take many forms; whether it’s hair, makeup, skin or fashion, everyone is always looking for ways to feel comfortable in their skin. However, some trends do more harm than good.

People often take extreme measures to look more attractive and risk damaging their bodies as a result. If you want to increase your self-confidence, do not take part in any of the following dangerous beauty trends.

Flat Tummy Tea

According to Verywell Fit, Flat Tummy Tea is a beverage that is made from herbal ingredients. It is supposed to be consumed once or twice a day to relieve bloating. People who want a flat midsection may feel tempted to buy this tea, but it has some unfortunate side effects.

Health.com states that Flat Tummy Tea can act as a laxative and cause abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, and diarrhea. You should not feel this kind of discomfort when consuming something that is supposed to help you. Skip this beverage and opt for a healthy diet and exercise routine instead.

Injecting Botox that was ordered online into your face

According to Reader’s Digest, hundreds of websites sell injectables that they claim to be Botox. Doing something yourself instead of seeing a professional is often very dangerous, especially when it comes to your body. There is no way to know what you are injecting into your body using the product you ordered.

If you want to remove wrinkles, see an experienced professional with a medical background.

Using Deodorant as a Makeup Primer

Deodorant is for your underarms, not your face. Reader’s Digest says that putting deodorant on your face can lead to clogged pores, which can result in acne.

The fragrances used in deodorant could even irritate or inflame the skin on your face. I don’t understand why anyone would want to do this in the first place. Just use a product that is intended for your face and not something that can cause irritation or breakouts.

Using Colored Pencils and Crayons as Makeup

Colored pencils and crayons are obviously not intended for skin. You may want to show your Instagram followers a colorful makeup look, but there are healthier ways to do this.

According to Reader’s Digest, coloring tools may contain more lead than what is recommended as safe. When they are used on the face, they can cause skin problems or eye infections. Do your skin a favor and save the coloring tools for paper.

Tanning Beds

While tanning may make you look good on the outside, it can cause severe damage on the inside. According to Berkeley Wellness, the government has labeled tanning beds as devices that cause cancer.

Using them before the age of 35 can increase your risk of melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer. If you want to achieve a Summer glow, use sunless spraying tans and creams.

Hair Straightening Treatments

If you have curly hair, it can be tempting to swap your natural texture for straight hair. Berkeley Wellness states that the Occupational Health and Safety Administration has found some hair straightening products to be unsafe. They can contain formaldehyde, which can cause rashes, coughing and wheezing when exposed to the product.

Make sure the product you are using to straighten your hair is safe, or see a professional hairstylist.

No beauty trend is worth putting your health at risk. If you notice any side effects from a product you are using, stop using it immediately. Look for healthy ways to follow the latest beauty trends that do not put your body at risk of complications.

Photo Credit: (Gustavo Spindula | Unsplash; Leisy Vidal | Unsplash)