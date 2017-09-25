College budget friendly places to eat out in Radford

Emily Sargent

Eating out at a restaurant is an enjoyable experience for almost anyone. The town of Radford has many restaurants with a variety of options. Whether you are tired of eating campus food or just want to have a night out on the town, you are sure to find something that appeals to your taste.

Students said they enjoy eating at various places like El Charro Mexican Grill to Nagoya Sushi. Other favorites included Macado’s, Little River Grill, and Sharkey’s.

Macado’s is located on East Main Street and mainly serves sandwiches, but also offers burgers, hot dogs, and macaroni and cheese. Appetizers range from $6.95 to $9.45 while sandwiches range from $7.85 to $14.95.

Macado’s has daily specials that last certain time periods. On Mondays, you can get ten wings for $4.44 and half-price hinden burgers from 4:00 P.M. until close. On Tuesdays, children ages 12 and under eat for one dollar.

El Charro Mexican Grill is located on West Main Street and includes seafood and vegetarian options. Side orders and lunch are all under ten dollars while fajitas, chicken, and steak range from eleven to fourteen dollars.

Little River Grill is in Christiansburg and has authentic barbecue ribs and burgers at affordable prices. They also serve sandwiches, pizza, and breakfast. The diverse menu along with friendly service makes it a popular location in the state of Virginia.

Nagoya Sushi is a Chinese restaurant located very close to campus on East Main Street. This place offers chicken, pork, and shrimp dishes at low prices. Appetizers range from two to eleven dollars, while entrees range from five to twelve dollars.

Close to Nagoya Sushi is Sharkey’s Wing & Rib Joint, which is popular among students. Sharkey’s offers classic American dishes such as burgers and fries as well as their famous jumbo wings and signature pork barbecue. Prices are relatively reasonable mostly falling around ten dollars.

Sharkey’s also has weekly events and specials. On Mondays, you can buy one burger and get one free. On Tuesdays, children eat for free, and they have bingo night. On Wednesdays, they have trivia night with different categories each week. On Thursdays, all food is ten percent off.

Another favorite restaurant among students is Benny Nicola’s, which is just a short walk from campus on Clement Street. Benny’s serves giant slices of pizza starting at four or five dollars a slice. Their September specials include three Lil Pigs, Garlic Mushroom, 8’’ Cookie Pie, and Pycone Ice Cream.

My favorite restaurants off campus are Benny’s and Sal’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Benny’s has great pizza at low prices. They also do take out, and you can bring it your residence hall or apartment.

Sal’s has a small atmosphere with excellent service and food. It is a little more expensive than the other restaurants, with most options ranging from ten to fifteen dollars, but it is still a nice place to bring family and friends.

To me, the best places to eat off campus are Benny Nicola’s Nagoya Sushi, and Macado’s. They all serve great food at reasonable prices and are great places to take family and friends.