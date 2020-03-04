Club Profile: Coven of the Sun

0 SHARES Share Tweet

175 views

By: Michael Aaron Coopersmith | mcoopersmith@radford.edu

When one thinks of the word “Witch,” a mind might ponder a few images of decrepit old women celebrating dark forces at work.

Now, we are a more rational society than Salem in the 1700s, with a better understanding of how people can celebrate faith and philosophy. However, when a person has questions about their faith or wishes to explore non-western denominations, there comes the need for a platform to do so.

The Coven of the Inguz-Hagalaz-Sowlo, commonly known as the Coven of the Sun, offers something that a person wanting to explore the concept of faith would find interesting.

The Coven of the Sun usually meets every Saturday. The subject of the meeting is dictated by any member that submits a plan to the club’s council.

The club only registered coven on campus but supports a non-denominational environment, which has become a refuge of people following diverse faiths and philosophies.

This ideology stems from the term “Witch,” meaning being anything you want to be and finding a connecting with the magic within yourself.

Thus, the only thing required of any new members is the want to connect to this inner faith and magic.

Mirage Cooper-Karnes, a member of the club since its inception a year-and-a-half ago, said, “It was created mostly because there wasn’t any known coven on campus, and our coven leader, Maggie, she wanted something where people were comfortable sharing their faith and curiosity.”

When the club isn’t having meetings on campus, they conduct outdoor activities, such as nature walks and picnics. These activities hope to explore the connection to nature they share as a group. They have also celebrated rituals in the past.

“We’ve had one around Halloween, where we had a silent meal to respect the dead … we made little offerings to our ancestors. Whatever works with the different people. We had a few options of how that could work. You could bring in a physical offering, something that you could remember your past loved one. And after, for those who could get a ride, they held a bond-fire at a student’s house.”

The coven follows all the rules and regulations of the State of Virginia. Their practices are not breaking any laws.

The most important part of this club is the comradery that they have with each other and new members.

From having in-depth and intelligent conversations of faith to discussing personal stories and swapping practical information, each member of this club will care and take an interest in what other members have to say. This sense is the purest feeling that one can instill in themselves from this club.

If you enjoyed this article, check out Club sport spotlight: an inside look at the Radford Rugby Club on The Tartan.

Photo Credit: (Muhammad Haikal Sjukri on Unsplash)