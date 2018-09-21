Choosing a Roommate

By Savannah Roberson | sroberson8@radford.edu

Choosing a roommate can be a tricky thing, especially if you came to college without knowing anyone or having any plans for who your roommate might be.

It’s a big decision and an important one. Even if you feel like you can get along with anyone and that you’re an easy going person, it’s important to keep in mind that your roommate is the person you’ll share everything with; from a bedroom to a working space to a bathroom.

Your roommate is a person who you need to get along with, for both of your sakes.

You and your roommate don’t necessarily need to be best friends, but if you aren’t compatible and aren’t able to get along very well, it’s going to put much strain on both of you. It’s difficult to live with someone whom you can’t at least co-exist peacefully with.

Your attitude towards your roommate is one of the first critical steps to getting along well together. It’s a lot easier if both people approach rooming together with an open mind, even if your roommate may not seem like a typical person you’d hang out with.

That being said, it’s also imperative to get to know them on a more personal level. Ask them questions, remember their birthday, be considerate. Basically, keep in mind that you’re not the only person living in the room.

On the flip side, you may think you and your roommate are the most compatible people on the planet or that you’re perfect for living together. Your roommate might even be your best friend from high school. The reality is that living with a person can be a totally different thing from just being friends with them.

You don’t really know a person until you’ve spent a day with them. Almost everyone has some quirky habits that they might not even realize they have, and the quickest way for these habits to be realized (or to become annoying) is to room with them.

This is one of the reasons it’s so important to keep an open mind when it comes to your roommate. It’s much easier if both people consciously work towards respecting each other and being considerate, not just sometimes, but all the time.

The whole process will also be more comfortable if you know what you’re getting yourself into. The person you bring to college from high school, even if this person has been your best friend for most of your life, may not be the person you think he or she is, and even worse, this person may change drastically when you get to college.

While it’s okay to develop and mature as a person in college, it doesn’t hurt to be clear with your roommate on your morals, habits, and values when you enter college, even if they change as you progress through school.

I think it’s much easier, overall, if you’re always clear and open with your roommate.

Photo Credit: (Radford Univerity)