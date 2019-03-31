4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Emily Sargent | esargent@radford.edu

Diversity deserves to be celebrated at Radford University.

During the first week in April, the Center for Accessibility Services (CAS) will be hosting Inclusion Week, a celebration of access and inclusion. The CAS will work with campus partners such as the Student Government Association, Inclusion Club and Women and Gender Studies to host a variety of activities around inclusion for the week.

Kate Daby, Assistant Director of the CAS and a Disability Services Specialist, is looking forward to this event. “We are all here as one,” Daby said. “We are super excited to collaborate with our partners to bring these opportunities on campus in an effort to celebrate and bring more awareness to inclusion and access.”

Monday

On Monday, April 1, “Inclusion Starts with You” will be presented by Dr. Darren Minarik, Associate Professor in Special Education, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bonnie Auditorium. Dr. Minarik will share experiences on how people can get involved with inclusion.

There will also be a table at Bonnie called “Together We Grow As One.” It will be an activity where students can decorate a leaf that will go on a larger display. The display will be a tree that shows inclusion as a whole.

Tuesday

According to Daby, “CAS continues to be committed to the ongoing goal of access and inclusion so that all individuals on campus can fully participate in the University Experience.”Events scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 include a panel discussion and a Bonnie activity, StoryCorps Podcasts. The panel discussion is called “Accessibility and Inclusion at Radford University” and will be held in Heth Hall room 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The panel discussion will involve a large group of faculty who have experienced accessibility and inclusion on campus. The StoryCorps Podcasts are about disabilities and will be played throughout lunch at the Bonnie.

Wednesday

The CAS and Counselor Education will offer an activity called Mindfulness and Bubbles on Wednesday, April 3. It will be led by Dr. Alan Forrest, a Professor in the Department of Counselor Education, on Heth Lawn from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. If it is raining, the activity will be moved to Heth Hall.

Mindfulness and Bubbles will give students and faculty an opportunity to be guided through a calming self-awareness activity. They will learn calming and coping strategies for anxiety that encourage awareness of the mind.

Thursday

On Thursday, April 4, “Universally Designed Instruction” will be presented by Merrie Winfrey, Instructional Designer and Learning Architect ar Radford University, in the CAS office from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The CAS office is located on the third floor of Russell Hall. “Universally “Designed Instruction” will be a presentation around making materials accessible for all learning styles. Topics will include creating lessons and how to make presentations closed-captioned.

Also on April 4, there will be a CAS Accessible Technology Open House in the CAS office from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The staff will show people different note-taking devices and technology supports.

Friday

Inclusion Week will conclude on Friday, April 5 with “Ms. Wheelchair Virginia.” It will be presented by Radford Alumni Emily McGrail, the State Coordinator for Ms. Wheelchair Virginia, Inc., in Kyle Hall room 320 from 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

This event will be offered by CAS and Women and Gender Studies. During the event, McGrail will talk about her experiences with Ms. Wheelchair Virginia.

Inclusion Week as a whole will be a great opportunity for students and faculty to make connections with one another and raise awareness of diversity and inclusion. It will be a time to celebrate what makes each person unique.

Photo Credit: (Omar Lopez | Unsplash)