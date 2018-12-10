 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Celebrating 40 Years: Students, Alum, and Faculty Express Their Memories

December 10, 2018

The Tartan would love to hear of your experience with The Tartan whether you are working for the paper now, an alum of the newspaper, or even just a reader. Is there a behind the scenes story, a funny or scary moment, changes to the paper you like or dislike, or even a story you really enjoyed or hated. We want to hear everything!

What is Your Story

We will publish these stories in the December 5 edition and continue to publish them as new editions of the paper comes out next semester.

If you are interested please send all letters through this link: https://bit.ly/2TU07hM

Archives can be found here:
New Tartan’s: https://bit.ly/2Pag9AC
Old Tartan’s: https://bit.ly/2DT94CB
Grapurchat: https://bit.ly/2Ayr0iu

We will be accepting stories until May 8, 2019.

Mike Ashley

Was on a staff, that in my two years, won 11 national awards (6 in sports) and paved the way for my career as a sports publicist and now freelance sportswriter. Thanks, Tartan. I owe you. Oh, and my now-wife was then the ad manager while I was [the] sports editor.

