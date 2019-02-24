Carlik Jones Earns Second Big South Player of the Week Honors

By Chad Boxley | Cboxley@radford.edu

The name Carlik Jones has become extremely common on the basketball court since his arrival at Radford University!

The Big South conference announced on Feb. 11 that Carlik Jones was selected as their player of the week for the second time this season.

This week was a special one for Jones.

The Radford University men’s basketball team took on and defeated Hampton University on Feb. 7 which concluded in a thriller! During that contest, Jones once again displayed why he is the heart of the team!

During a strong performance by the men’s basketball team, Radford trailed Hampton 83 to 86 with one second left in the game. Jones attempted a 3 point shot and sunk it as the clock struck zero, and the crowd went insane. That clutch shot by Jones forced the Highlanders into an overtime period where Jones again did what he does best and took over when he needed to.

As the score was tied 98 to 98 during the overtime period, Jones again had the ball in his hands, and during the last seconds Jones attempted a deep contested 3 point shot and drained it to put the Radford Highlanders over Hampton University on there home court as the clock struck zero.

During this contest, Jones scored a career-high 28 points

Also, Jones carried that momentum against High Point on Sat Feb. 9. During that contest, Jones struck again as he put on a dominating performance scoring 10 of his 14 total points with just 4 minutes left in the entire game!

Jones has had a very memorable first two seasons with the Radford men’s basketball program! Initially, he redshirted his freshman year during the 2016-17 season and that caused him to retain a year of eligibility.

During the 2017-18 basketball season Jones, a redshirt first-year student at the time, would accumulate a plethora of awards and honors. Jones set a school record with seven Big South Freshman of the week awards which also tied the conference record as well.

During last years Big South Championship game with the score tied up at 52 to 52 Jones hit a buzzer-beating three point shot as the time clock struck zero to lift Radford over Liberty in which they claimed the big south championship. Jones was a key factor in punching Radford’s first ticket in 9 years to the NCAA tournament.

Jones has been growing tremendously as a player over the past year and is showing no sign of slowing down. He is currently averaging 16 points, five rebounds, six assist, and roughly two steals per game this season while almost shooting 50% from the field.

Currently, Jones, a redshirt sophomore has had an epic season thus far. He has lead the Highlanders to an 18-7 record while holding an impressive 10-1 record in conference play.

Follow Jones and the Highlanders as they look to continue their historic season by visiting Radfordathletics.com or follow RadfordMBB on Instagram and Twitter.