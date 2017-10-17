Career Fair

Students interested in finding their dream job or internship attended Radford’s Fall Career and Internship Fair. The Fall Career fair was on Wednesday, October 11 from ten a.m.- three p.m., in the Recreation and Wellness Center.

Students had the opportunity to speak with recruiters from Fortune 500 companies, Non-profit organizations, Government agencies, and start-ups. The career fair is an excellent way for students to get their foot in the door and take their first steps to landing their dream job.

Radford students suited up in their professional attire, clipped on their name tags at student and employer check-in and then had the opportunity to speak to over 40 companies.

There was a diverse range of possible employers, and companies ranged from the Geico, all the way to Snowshoe Mountain.

Local law enforcement agencies at the career fair included the police force from Northern Virginia, Christiansburg, and Richmond. Federal departments, the U.S. Navy and the Central Intelligence Agency, also attended.

After chatting about the company’s values and day-to-day tasks on the job, they asked for student’s resumes and email addresses. Also, every student left with either brochures or company merchandise from whomever they chose to speak with.

“It was a great experience,” says Marketing major, Kelly Larkin. “After speaking to all of the employers I wished to speak to, I walked away that day with two interviews, just by going to the career fair. I wasn’t expecting that!”

“The team at the career center went above and beyond this year to ensure students were prepared for the event with resume building events, the career closet selection, and keeping the list of employers in attendance updated on Handshake,” said Cierra Conner, a senior design, and marketing student. “I spoke with many employers that were also Radford alumni eager to invite fellow highlanders into their companies. Overall, I enjoyed the event and planned to begin the job search process soon starting with individuals I met at the career fair.”

Conner also had several ideas in making the event even better, “If I could change any aspect of the career fair, I would hold the event in the College of Business and Economics as they did in previous years for the professional environment. I would also advertise the event better to both employers and students to ensure a greater turn out on both ends and bring in some of the better-known businesses to attract students to the event.”

Students also had the opportunity to have a professional photo taken of them for Linkedin profiles at the Linkedin Photo Booth at the entrance of the Career Fair.

If you weren’t at the Fall Career Fair, don’t be too worried because Radford hosts one in the spring as well. All in all, the Career Fair is a great way to make connections in the professional world and start one’s career.