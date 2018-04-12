Cardi B and The Weeknd drop new music in 2018

By Alexis Gardner | agardner5@radford.edu

New music has been dropping left and right lately, and any music lover like myself would be hype about it.

Some artists who have dropped new music include Cardi B, The Weeknd, Drake, and Lady Gaga. As much as I love Drake though, this article will only be discussing Cardi B and The Weeknd.

Cardi B went from being an Instagram personality, stripper, reality tv star, to now a famed and well-known female rapper from the Bronx, New York, with a loud and funny personality.

The release of her hit single “Bodak Yellow” back in the summer of 2017 is what made Cardi almost a household name at this point, if she is not one already. According to forbes.com, due to the success of “Bodak Yellow” minutes after Cardi dropped her album Invasion of Privacy, it had already gone gold, Forbes said.

“As Chart Data recently noted, 10 track units equal one album sale, which means Invasion of Privacy has moved 500,000 units on the strength of “Bodak Yellow” alone, enough to earn a Gold certification.”

This Gold certification is just something else Cardi B can add to her list of accomplishments. As noted previously, “Bodak Yellow” came out back in the summer, so what has Cardi been up to from summer to now? A lot actually.

She has been featured on tracks like “No Limit” and “Motorsport,” where I feel like her verses are best personally. Then there’s also the bop she gave us just a few days into the new year with Bruno Mars on the “Finesse (Remix).” If somehow you have not managed to hear the song or see the video yet then you are honestly doing yourself a disservice.

So Ms. Cardi B has been an extremely busy woman, but she had left her fans, like me, wondering in suspense when will she be dropping an album?”

Well, the time has come and the day has passed, Cardi B dropped her album Invasion of Privacy on April 6. The full-length album includes 13 songs with features by Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Kehlani, 21 Savage, YG, and SZA.

Before dropping the album though, she released two songs in anticipation of it which were “Be Careful,” and “Drip” feat. Migos.

I cannot lie, when I first heard “Be Careful,” something did not sound right to me. The song did not sound finished, and the background was odd to me. A softer side of Cardi was exposed, and she was showing her vulnerabilities.

I and many others on social media found it ironic how in “Bodak Yellow” she is pretty much saying how quick she is to cut a man off if he messes with her, but then in “Be Careful” she is saying how her fragile her heart is.

There are also many people on social media who disagree with me and can relate to the lyrics in the song.

The only man, baby, I adore

I gave you everything, what’s mine is yours

I want you to live your life of course

But I hope you get what you dyin’ for

Be careful with me, do you know what you doin’?

Whose feelings that you’re hurtin’ and bruisin’?

You gon’ gain the whole world

But is it worth the girl that you’re losin’?

Be careful with me

Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warnin’

Be careful with me

Yeah, my heart is like a package with a fragile label on it

Be careful with me

I think that it is pretty apparent that the song is about her fiancé Offset (of the rapper trio, Migos) who has been caught cheating on her. I do however think that it is good that Cardi B revealed this side of her and showed her fans that she can be softer and that she does have feelings.

Overall, I enjoyed listening to Cardi B’s new album. It is extremely explicit, but I think that she is developing as a rapper and that she can only continue to get better.

My favorite song is “I Like It” which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin. It is a fun song, with a good beat. I cannot wait to see what else Cardi B does with her career, and how/if her lyrics will change once she has a baby.

***

The Weeknd is one of my favorite music artists, and he released his EP, My Dear Melancholy, on March 30.

Many fans felt like his EP was reminiscent of the way his old music used to be like on Kissland or Trilogy. Some criticize his new music, like the tracks on Starboy as not being his best work because of the vibe of the songs.

On Kissland and Trilogy, his songs are raw and uncut. He does not hide his emotions or feelings. Starboy is kind of like a pop album, which I did not have a problem with because I still felt like it was a good album.

I do have to admit though My Dear Melancholy, has an entirely different feeling from Starboy. It is sad and really raw. He did not hold anything back about how his break up with Selena Gomez (and I think parts were about his other ex Bella Hadid too).

One lyric that stands out to many others is when he said, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” in his song “Call Out My Name.” It is well known that Selena Gomez needed a kidney transplant sometime last year, so I think that is what The Weeknd was referring to when he said those lyrics.

The Weeknd opened himself up on My Dear Melancholy, and even as a celebrity I feel like it takes a lot as a person to be that open about yourself to the world, especially something so personal. As a dancer though, I relate to using your art form as a way to cope with certain situations.

I cannot wait to see what other music will drop in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Photo credit: (Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash)