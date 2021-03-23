Campus Commuter on Advantages and Disadvantages

Photo by why kei: By living so close to campus, I know the best places to hike, eat, shop, and do activities.

By Madison Miller | mmiller190@radford.edu

Radford University is mixed with transfers, first-generation college students, alumni, on-campus students, and off-campus commuting students.

Students who commute to campus come from near and far or even live just a few streets over. I am a commuter myself.

I grew up in Christiansburg and just moved to Fairlawn this past year. I never thought anything of commuting until I realized it was strange that I was the only student in a class of 50 or more that grew up in the area.

In my first year here, I transferred in and I had told a classmate that I grew up just 15 minutes down the road. They thought that was so strange that I am a local.

Many of us graduated from Christiansburg High School that are currently attending the university.

Being a commuter saves a lot of money because I am not paying room and board for a dorm or for a food plan. Being a commuter is a plus in my opinion, especially since I am still close to my family and I do not have to wait for school breaks to see them.

Commuting is great because I am close to home, school, and my work, so I have the advantage of being more flexible.

Since I do live in the area, I kept the job that I have been at for a while. That gives me the added benefit of not having multiple different jobs throughout my college career.

Personally, it is a great feeling knowing I grew up right here in the New River Valley, and I am attending a university right in my backyard. I feel like I have an advantage because I know my way around the town.

By living so close to campus, I know the best places to hike, eat, shop, and do activities.

My bonds to family and high school friends are never broken by moving so far away either.

I grew up attending field trips that took us to campus to visit the science museum, as well. I had a sense of where most classes and buildings were with the advantage of attending these field trips over the years.

A graduate from Christiansburg High School, Jordan Owens, commutes to campus for classes as well.

“Most of my high school friends attend Radford, also commute, so it is not weird, but if I was alone it would be strange,” said Owens, a Middle School Education Major.

Owens also stated being a commuter does impact her college life by missing out on some things by not living on campus.

There are also disadvantages to commuting – paying for a parking pass, being late due to traffic, having to walk a further distance because of the few commuter lots around campus, not making a dorm friend, not being able to run home real quick to grab something, and not getting to explore a new area outside of my hometown are just a few examples.

Commuting does give you a sense of time management. Mainly by making sure there is plenty of time during your commute to get to class without having any bumps in the way to make you late.

If you live in the area and do not want to attend the college of your dreams just because it is just down the street, do it anyway!