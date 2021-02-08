Bucs Defeat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

< 1 min read Viewers expected Super Bowl LV to be a very close and completive game, but it turned out to be a complete blowout.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

59 views

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

Viewers expected Super Bowl LV to be a very close and completive game, but it turned out to be a complete blowout as Tom Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in one of the most lopsided victories in Super Bowl history. Brady is now a five-time Super Bowl MVP with 201 passing yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

The Chiefs’ offense had no answers to stopping the Buccaneer’s defense as Patrick Mahomes faced heavy pressure, getting sacked three times and throwing two interceptions.

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, caught six passes with two touchdowns receiving. Leonard Fournette, running back, had 89 yards rushing and one touchdown rushing.

This win is Tampa Bay’s second Super Bowl title and first win since 2003 when the Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.