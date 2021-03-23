‘Bridgerton:’ The Diamond of Netflix Originals

Photo by Eva Dang: Everything about the show, from the camera work to the costuming, was exquisite.

By Isabella Dominesey | Idominesey@radford.edu

‘Bridgerton,’ a Netflix original series, combines 1800’s London with a ‘Gossip Girl’ aesthetic to produce a vibrant and beautiful love story.

Released on Christmas of 2020, ‘Bridgerton,’ directed by ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Shonda Rhimes, set numerous Netflix records upon premiering, including bringing in 82 million streams after only 28 days on the platform.

The show tells the story of the Bridgertons, a wealthy socialite family living in early 19th-century London, and Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) journey to find a husband.

The first episode introduces the social elite in the point of view of Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews), a scandalous columnist who seems to know everyone’s deepest secrets. Though viewers don’t know the identity of the gossip writer, it’s quite apparent that everything she states is viewed as God’s word to most of the characters in the series.

Whistledown has lots to say about the Bridgertons, yet, no comment is more striking than when she calls Daphne the “diamond” of the courtship season. Those words bring men from across London all hoping to get a chance with the young Bridgerton girl.

Although presented with many possible suitors, none of Daphne’s options compare to the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). The pair starts rocky, but they quickly turn their animosity towards each other into a friendship.

They then decide to pretend to court in hopes of both bringing up Daphne’s social status while preventing girls from chasing after Simon, who simply does not wish to marry.

This season has only eight episodes, but each one is packed full of love, lust, and absolute drama.

Everything about the show, from the camera work to the costuming, was exquisite.

Bright colors are highlighted throughout all of the episodes, making even gloom scenes feel lively.

The director and producers also did a profound job of making the 19th-century seem relevant to the current time period. Rather than playing Beethoven or Mozart in the background of scenes, they choose to take contemporary music and add a classical twist.

Songs from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Marron 5, and others were all featured instrumentally throughout the season.

The television series is based on the literary series by Julia Quinn, consisting of a total of eight books. While season one is based entirely on book one, ‘The Duke and I,’ many fans suspect each upcoming season will follow corresponding books.

Personally, I would highly recommend this show to the majority of tv watchers. It has drama and seriousness yet also lightness and comedic relief.

‘Bridgerton’ has been renewed for another season and is set to begin production in the late spring of this year. The first season is still available for streaming on Netflix.