By: Wesley Wallace | wwallace5@radford.edu

Breon Case, President of Black Leaders Attaining Careers (BLAC), spoke with The Tartan about his career plans and how BLAC intends to help Radford students with life preparedness.

As a junior, Case is a student representative for Radford University’s Board of Visitors, a Brother of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc, and a former residential assistant.

He is a Business major and a member of the Honors College on campus. During his education, Case has found himself able to establish professional relationships within President Hemphill’s cabinet, the department of student affairs, and other student minority organizations on campus.

Case says he created BLAC because no other organization at Radford fit him.

“I’m a part of the Honors College here on campus. There aren’t many people within the college who look like me,” he said. “BLAC gave me the opportunity to value education and surround myself with people who look like me so that all of us can become the leaders that we are destined to be.”

Case believes that the university is “making great strides” towards diversity and inclusion, and intends for BLAC to help prepare students for life’s challenges.

“The overall goal of BLAC is life preparedness,” Case explained. “BLAC helps all students for life after graduation. When you leave college, you should at least know how to get a job, write a resume, communicate professionally, budget efficiently, and so much more.”

Case had a rough upbringing in Norfolk, VA, as the oldest of five siblings in a single-parent household. He described his experience in the inner city of Norfolk as “not the best.”

Case said, “Just like most inner cities, Norfolk faces the challenges of drugs, gang affiliations, and extreme levels of poverty.

“My family did their best on keeping my siblings and [me] out of trouble.”

After graduating from Radford, Case has his eyes set on an entry-level consulting position at Accenture, a successful consulting firm. He eventually plans to move to either Northern Virginia or Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo Credit: (Radford University)