Black History Month Dinner

Ralph Winfrey | mwinfrey2@radford.edu

On Feb. 7, the Diversity Awareness Programing Board (DAP) hosted their annual dinner celebrating Black History Month, in Muse’s Banquet Hall.

This was the fourth dinner annual and tickets sold out immediately. Many well-dressed students and faculty members were in attendance.

The goal of this event was to honor Black History Month at Radford University. Initially, black history was only officially celebrated during the second week of February. In 1969 the expansion of Black History Week to Black History Month was first proposed by the leaders of the Black United Students at Kent State University. But it wasn’t until 1976 that Black History Month would be recognized by the United States government.

“I always like being reminded of speed bumps in history. If we ignore them, I don’t feel like that’s right. Acknowledging where we came from and how far we have come makes me feel confident about the future,” said first-time attendee, Samuel Cohen.

The night then commenced with a visual ode to black history. It recapped some of the struggles that the African American community has overcome and are currently fighting. Following this was a brief lecture describing the antiquity of black culture by ceremonial master and mistress, Lawrence Davin and Aija Hector.

NAACP historian, Myra Brooks would then serenade the audience with a vocal performance to preface the blessing of the food. Jen Jordan, the director of Intervarsity at Christian Fellowship, blessed the beef brisket, potatoes and vegetable medley prepared.

Cassidy Smith, Campus Relations Chair, and DAP board member introduced the Keynote speaker of the night, her father, Marquett Smith.

Smith is a Radford Alumni and graduated from the College of Business and Economics with a marketing concentration in 1985. He was a NAACP officer on campus and resided in Muse Hall. At the dinner, Smith challenged the audience to find their “why”.

He often spoke about the “whys,” as the motivation to be great in what you do. He demanded the audience to contemplate why what they do is so profoundly important. He was critical in expressing “When your whys are strong enough, your how’s will take care of themselves.”

Pure undeterred work ethic and good will were the foundations for his success. Regardless of where you are in life, you inspire people wherever you are. Whether you are conscious of it or not, someone is counting on you to show that it is possible. So you must “forget all of the reasons why it won’t work and look for the one way that you can succeed,” said Smith.

“It is very rewarding to be able to speak to these students, I was once in their chairs, and I didn’t haven anyone come talk to me. I didn’t know that it was possible until I saw a glimpse of other people doing it. Believe that success is possible, don’t think of why you can’t, think of how you can,” said Smith.