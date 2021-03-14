Better Food Options and Longer Hours

Photo by Brooke Lark: Just adding another restaurant or having the ones that we have open longer would be amazing.

3 min read What is one of the best times about going to college? It is the food! Many RU students want to add different restaurants on campus.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

474 views

By Stephanie Perez | Scperez@radford.edu

What is one of the best things about going to college? Well, besides the freedom and getting one step closer to your future job, it’s the food!

Food is one of the main things to survive in life, both mentally and physically. Happy stomach, happy life.

Happy stomach, happy life.

The question: is the food on campus enough to make students happy? The answer to that is no.

I have asked many students on campus what they thought of the food on campus.

Many of them didn’t surprise me when they say Fairfax was their least favorite.

When I ask what restaurant(s) they would like, many were concerned with replacing Fairfax. Some students stated that Fairfax should give the option of providing anything students want, like Subway.

What surprised me was that many students told me they wanted healthier, gluten-free places and also sweets stores.

In my opinion, we could use Insomnia Cookies or Dunkin. I believe since Virginia Tech has stores like that around them, so should we.

Unfortunately, by eight, barely anything nearby is available some times during the week.

Also, campus food should be open longer all week because most college students get hungry by eight, it seems. Unfortunately, by eight, barely anything nearby is available some times during the week. You either have to waste money on gas or pay extra on Doordash.

A lot of students instead wanted different places. Places like Taco Bell, Cookout, Dairy Queen, Panera Bread, a Mexican restaurant, KFC, and McDonald’s were popular.

Taco Bell was the most popular choice.

Mcdonald’s and Wendy’s would be fighting for competition, but the campus would earn more money because of that. Having an ABP and ABP express is funnier to the student more so than helpful.

I’ve heard students joke around and say the university will get rid of a restaurant and then simply add another ABP.

The campus can definitely benefit by adding another different restaurant.

Also, changing Pink Berry to a Topical Smoothie would be nice as well. I barely know anyone that goes to Pink Berry. It is almost as empty as Fairfax.

A change in those few things would encourage students to be more willing to buy stuff on campus instead of going off campus to get food.

Most campus students do not have money to waste. Some live off only the campus food.

Most campus students do not have money to waste. Some live off only the campus food.

Dalton is healthy up to a point, but after a while, you want something new. Just adding another restaurant or having the ones that we have open longer would be amazing.

I would be more willing to buy things on campus than use Doordash.

The campus should consider this because it is a win-win situation for everyone. I would be happy with any of these changes, and I’m sure many students would agree with me.