By Tyler Martin | tmartin100@radford.edu

As the school year winds down to an end, there is still no shortage of events to attend and enjoy with friends before it goes by. These are just a few of the many events Radford will be offering before we break for summer.

BonnieRoo

The annual music and arts festival, BonnieRoo is coming back Friday, April 12. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Bonnie Plaza and of course, is free to anyone interested.

There will be music, free T-shirts, food trucks and lots of fun activities.

The headliners of the event will be Gryzzle, a hip-hop/jazz fusion group from Harrisonburg, VA, and Garcian from North Carolina. This is a great way to have fun on campus with friends as the year comes to an end, as well as a time to unwind just before finals week.

Come out to spread creativity and enjoy the art. Having missed out on this event last year, I can say all my friends enjoyed the event, and there were plenty of activities to enjoy as well.

Calling All Sophomores

The second ever Halfway There event will take place Monday, April 8 at the McConnell Library lawn and then onto the Bonnie Plaza.

This is a time for sophomores to celebrate completing half of their college education, and a motivator to push through to the end.

The previous Halfway There included speeches, free T-shirts, food, tie-dying, and golden Radford University coins for all who attend. Last year’s event had all sophomores bring their gold coins to the fountain to toss them in, then received another to keep.

This is a great way to reflect on your time at college and set goals for yourself in the rest of your college experience.

Sundae Funday 5K

The Sundae Funday 5K will be taking place at the Student Recreation & Wellness Center on Sunday, April 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Early registration at the venue is available until Friday, April 12 at 5 p.m., registration is also available the day of the event at 3 p.m.

The fee for registration is $5 and only cash or checks made out to St. Jude is accepted. The 5K will kick off at 4 p.m., and there will be giveaways, prizes and as the name mentions a build your own sundae for free.

Get athletic, support the cause and enjoy some free ice cream at the end.

Russell Hall Block Party

The campus-wide social, the Russell Hall Block Party is coming April 18 at Russell Hall.

Similar to the socials placed at Quest and move in weekend, this event will have a photo booth, games, a sundae bar and more. Seniors who attend will have a signing day, a chance to decorate their graduation caps and write thank you letters to their professors.

As with most great campus events, this is free! This event is not limited to seniors; any student can attend, and have one last fun campus event of the year.

