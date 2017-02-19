Baseball will depend on youth to contribute

by Ricky Rogers | rrogers6@radford.edu

The Highlanders men’s baseball team has found its fountain of youth. Radford has its youngest team in years, as they debut 16 total freshmen.

Radford has a lot of young new talent who are working every day and will be in starting positions this spring. “I look to get better and better every day. We are young, I’ve never had a younger program in my life. I want to have them understand what the landscape is like, 56 games in a short period of time” said Radford Head Coach Joe Raccuia.

There are many freshmen we should expect to see this spring. Pitchers Colin Reid and Trey Alderman will get a bulk of the innings, while other guys, such as Clayton Baine and Spencer Horwitz, a good left-handed hitting catcher, will have chances to challenge for everyday spots. Fellow freshmen Richard De La Cruz, David Laird and Cody Schneider may be making appearances in the outfield this year as well.

Coming off of a Big South title and NCAA tournament appearance in 2015, Radford had a down season last year as they finished 19-39. The season did end on a positive note, however, when the Highlanders used a 10-run eighth inning to beat Presbyterian in the preliminary round elimination game of the Big South tournament before upsetting fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb in the quarterfinals. Their run ended in the semifinals in a one-run loss to Liberty. They have many great players coming back, such as Danny Hrbek and Zack Ridgely. They have their top three hitters returning who they look to provide leadership for their younger guys.

Hrbek proved to be the star offensive player for the Highlanders in 2016, batting a .329 average with 74 hits and 34 runs batted in. The junior was also a tough out, and was the 38th hardest batter to strike out in the nation.

“Hrbek has done everything he has to do and need to do in order to be a leader and have success on the field. Whether it’s been first base, second base, third base or pitcher. He has had to do it all. He’s gone from a role player to a bench player to the best player. Having those two guys who played big parts in the [Big South] championship game [two years ago] and to have them is a reflection of your program.”

Not to mention they have Colby Higgerson, who amassed 25 runs and 28 RBI’s last season, and Johnathan Gonzalez, with 21 runs and 28 RBI’s. Higgerson, who is a great defensive shortstop, is another young guy for Raccuia to be happy about.

“I sent Colby’s brother, Hunter Higgerson, a trademark name in this program. It was a message saying he may be the best position player I’ve coached in 20 years. I won’t back down from that, he still has a lot to prove but he is a special talent that doesn’t get any recognition.”

Meanwhile, Ridgely was the workhorse pitcher for the Highlanders last season, going a total of 97 innings. The lefty from Baltimore, MD posted an impressive 3.34 ERA and allowed an opposing batting average of just .252. The senior is expected to once again be the ace of the Highlander staff.

Coach Raccuia is excited coming into the season and so is Hrbek. “It will be an exciting year. We have a lot of young guys that bought into our program, it’ll be interesting and fun to see how the season plays out,” Hrbek stated.

Radford opens up the season Feb. 17 at North Florida, beginning their span of 13 straight road games to start the season. Their first home game of the season will be held March 10 vs Northern Kentucky.