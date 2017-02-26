Baseball opens 2017 season with road trip to UNF

by Carrie Birkett | cbirkett@radford.edu

Radford baseball opened the 2017 season traveling to Jacksonville, Fla. to face the University North Florida for the first time in program history. Zack Ridgely opened things up for the Highlanders on the mound Friday night. The junior left-handed pitcher has consistently been Radford’s Friday guy.

The night did not go as the Highlanders had hoped to open their season. In the bottom of the second inning, North Florida exploded for four runs. Infield errors made by experienced Highlanders were costly against the Ospreys. Freshman Cody Schneider gave the Highlanders their first hit in the third inning with a double into the left-center field gap. North Florida again added two more runs in the fourth inning with a solo homerun by Joe Boyle and a single from Patrick Ervin. The Ospreys added two more runs in the seventh to take a commanding 9-0 lead. Game one ended with that score.

The Highlanders would look to the second game with Danny Hrbek making his first collegiate start on the mound. Adam Whitacre started things off for the Highlanders with a single to right field in the top of the first inning before advancing to second on a stolen base. Whitacre moved to third on a groundout by Hrbek, then bringing it home when Spencer Horwitz singled. Hrbek quickly placed two Ospreys on base in scoring positions following a hit by pitch, single and a wild pitch. North Florida took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Hrbek stayed on the mound for 3.1 innings allowing five runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Radford regained the lead in the top of the fifth as Schneider reached base via a hit by pitch and Whitacre followed with a double to

Radford regained the lead in the top of the fifth as Schneider reached base via a hit by pitch and Whitacre followed with a double to left-center field. Colby Higgerson lifted a fly ball into right field that was deep enough to score Schneider. From then on the Highlanders and the Ospreys changed lead a few times, but Higgerson's homerun in the seventh inning helped Radford control the lead to win game two 8-7. Kyle Zurak got the save for the Highlanders. Going into

Going into Sunday’s game, Radford was looking for their first opening weekend series win since the 2015 championship season. But North Florida was in the mood to spoil Radford again. Ervin scored on a Chris Thibideau double to left-center in the first inning. Then Thibideau scored off a fielding error and Yahir Gurrola scored unearned to give the Ospreys an early 3-0 lead. Radford wouldn’t get on the board until the seventh inning with Horwitz singling to center field, sending home Mason Scoville to get the Highlanders a run. But the Ospreys were not done, sending home five more runs in the seventh to give them a 9-1 lead. Heading into the ninth the Highlanders used one last effort, but came up short, only scoring one more time off a Whitacre single. The Highlanders lost the opening weekend series 1-2.

The Highlanders will travel Chapel Hill Friday for a series against the University of North Carolina before coming home the New River Valley to face foe Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 28.