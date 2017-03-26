Baseball collects first sweep

Radford’s 18 hits came from 10 different players. Gonzalez sent home Adam Whitacre and Kyle Butler in the first inning, then Butler extended the lead in the second inning with his first home run of the season. Anthony Miano’s single to left field in the third inning scored Gonzalez while a Luke Wise bunt scored Spencer Horwitz to stretch the lead out to seven.

Gonzalez again went to work in the fourth inning, sending one to left-center and scoring two more runs to give Radford the double-digit lead over Rider. Overall, the Highlanders scored a combined eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Matt Roth hit a solo home run into left-center and then Chandler Davis doubled to left field and scored Miano and Horwitz.

The 18 runs scored were the most since May 3, 2015 when Radford scored 25 against James Madison.

Saturday was a little hard on the Highlanders, having to sit through a weather delay for most of the afternoon.

Raford put one on the board early in the second inning, and then went quiet. Rider also got a player across home plate to score their first run of the series in the fifth inning. It wasn’t until Butler singled to right field in the seventh scoring Carlin Christian that Radford took back a 2-1 lead.

Kyle Zurak also came in to pitch in the eighth inning, striking out two Rider plays in the inning.

The Highlanders added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning starting with Gonzalez with a single into right-center field. Roth also laid down a sacrifice bunt and then Horwitz hit a single to the right side so the Highlanders could control the 3-1 lead.

Sunday brought in a different Rider team than the Highlanders had seen the past two days. The Broncos scored four runs in the first two innings to give them an early 4-0 lead. But Radford was not going to let the series sweep out of reach. Butler was walked and then Danny Hrbek singled to left field, putting two on with one out.

Rider added its final run on the day in the fifth inning. Back-to-back doubles extended the Bronco lead 5-2. Radford then released six runs on eight hits in the sixth inning. Roth and Miano led off with singles, while Davis tied up the game with his first collegiate home run over the left field wall.

The Highlanders added five more singles in the inning which added three more runs. The inning led to Radford’s 8-5 win over Rider, and collecting the first non-conference series sweep of the season.

Head Coach Joe Raccuia had this to say after the game, “We played well this weekend. Rider came into this series taking two Georgia and splitting a midweek series with Campbell. Our team played defense the whole weekend and was really efficient at the plate. I thought our bullpen was really good. The tempo, energy and pace that we played with is what’s expected in our program. I couldn’t be prouder of our efforts.”