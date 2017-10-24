AXP’s Sororities for Soldiers

Hailey Wilt | hwilt@radford.edu

Throughout the third week of October, Radford’s Alpha Chi Rho fraternity held their annual philanthropy week, Sororities for Soldiers. Alpha Chi Rho was established at Radford University in 1977 with the creation of the Phi Beta Chi chapter and is celebrating their 40th anniversary, this year.

Sororities for Soldiers pull together the seven PanHellenic organizations and provides them with a brother as a team captain as they battle to raise the most money. All proceeds and donations are then given to the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit charity and veterans service organization that offers a range of programs, services, and events for wounded veterans.

Monday started the week off with “find a brother,” where members of the seven sororities would go around campus, take a selfie with a brother and tag them on Instagram with a certain hashtag. Tuesday was a pumpkin carving competition where one artistic member of each sorority would craft and cut a pumpkin for the public to vote on for points. On Wednesday, there was a digital card each organization could sign for the Salem Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Thursday was the final day of the philanthropy week with a kickball tournament, in which the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority took home first place. Throughout the entire week, each sorority could also gain points if they raised money for ‘coin wars’ at the AXP table at the Bonnie center. Towards the end of the kickball tournament, the coins were counted and the winners of the week were announced.

For the second consecutive year, the Alpha Sigma Tau sorority took the first-place spot having raised $316.13. Zeta Tau Alpha came in second raising $243.87, Sigma Kappa in third raising $237.95, while Sigma Sigma Sigma in fourth place raised $138.34. Lastly, fifth place went to Alpha Sigma Alpha with $64.12 raised, sixth place was Phi Sigma Sigma with $61.41, and in seventh place was Delta Zeta with just $53.73 raised throughout the entire week. Overall, all seven organizations raised a total of $1,115.55 raised for the Wounded Warriors Project.

When reached out to for a comment, Alpha Sigma Tau thanked their coach, Mike Eshleman, for his support throughout the week. The brothers of Alpha Chi Rho could be seen throughout the week showing their support for their teams, as well as cheering everyone on. AXP took great pride in their week, engaging Greek Life to come out and participate for such a great cause.

If you would like to learn more about Alpha Chi Rho, you can do so by going to www.alphachirho.org, and If you’d love to learn how you can also help the Wounded Warriors Project, you can go online to www.woundedwarriorproject.org