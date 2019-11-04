Another Second-Half Disaster for Men’s Soccer vs. High Point

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Zach Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Radford men’s soccer succumbed to another second-half collapse, losing 3-1 against High Point last Saturday on senior night.

The Highlanders came out shooting seven total shots throughout the first half. Dondre’ Robinson forced a quick save within the first ten minutes of the game. Baye Djibril Faye also managed a great attempt in the first half.

However, Faye didn’t maintain good contact on the shot resulting in an easy save for the Panthers. The first half ended with the score still 0-0.

Radford came out the second half with a point to prove against one of the best teams in the conference. Mouhameth Thiam put a shot past High Point goalkeeper Keegan Meyer in the bottom left corner. Thiam’s shot put the Highlanders ahead 1-0 within one minute of the second half.

The effort was short-lived, however, as the Highlanders’ second-half demons returned dramatically. The Panthers would start scoring just 13 minutes later. Illias Kosmidis beat the Radford defense and evened the score at 1-1.

High Point would tie the game off a corner kick just four minutes late. The ball crossed into the box, deflected off Radford forward Robinson, and went into the back of the net for a goal.

High Point’s Kosmidis finished off the Highlanders with a late goal in the 84th minute of the match. That goal ended any chance for a Highlanders comeback and ended their hopes of ending senior night with a win.

Radford had four more shots than High Point, with 13 totals for the game. However, they weren’t able to turn the shot advantage into any success on the pitch. The Highlanders also had 15 fouls, almost three times as many as the Panthers, who only had six.

Robinson led the way for Radford with three shots. Radford goalie Joseba Incera had a rather ineffective game, only posting two saves and allowing three goals.

Radford honored their seniors, which included: defenders Thure Ilgner and Jacob Wilkinson, midfielders Victor Valls and Wyatt Erzen, and forward Liam Deacy.

The Highlanders now see themselves riding a three-game losing streak.

Their final match of the regular season will be against Longwood at Cupp Stadium Nov. 6. Radford will also be without midfielder Octavio Ocampo who accumulated enough yellow cards to be suspended.

Radford University men’s soccer will be looking to either win or tie Longwood if they hope to qualify for the Big South Championship tournament. They will also need some help from other teams if they wish to keep their post-season hopes alive.

Photo Credit: (Jacob Dos – Radford Athletics)