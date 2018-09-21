Amele Ngwafang Signs for Radford’s Women’s Basketball

After a successful 2017-18 basketball campaign, Radford University Women’s Basketball team welcomes their newest and final recruit of the 2018 signing class Amele Ngwafang.

Ngwafang comes to the Highlanders from Paint Branch High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, where she was a key part in her team’s 21-4 season.

Head coach Mike McGuire stated that he feels she “is a diamond in the rough” and he expects her “high-energy, work-ethic and personality” to impact the team right away.

During her senior year of high school, Ngwafang led her team to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 4A state quarterfinals where she averaged a double-double with 19.2 points per game and 12.3 rebounds per game.

During her schools 24-1 season, she also led them to an impressive 9-0 division record. She was awarded a Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) 4A East Player of the Year and MCPS 4A East First Team honors.

Ngwafang is known for being a strong and physical forward who dominates the post. Coach McGuire also stated that “Amele was an under-the-radar post player.” With being a Washington Post Honorable Mention, Ngwafang is a welcomed addition to a Highlander squad that has seen much success in recent years.

Her physicality should be well in tune with a defense that was the nations fifth-best scoring defense that held teams to just 52.3 points per game.

Last year, Radford’s Women’s Basketball season ended in a bitterly disappointing result against James Madison, where they lost 35-62 in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

Though the not so pleasant ending, the Highlanders still have much to look forward to for the 2018-19 basketball season hoping to build on their 23-8 record season, where they finished boosting an impressive 15-3 record in the Big South Conference.

Radford will also have some big shoes to fill for next season, which includes Big South All-First Team player Janayla Smith and Big South Defensive Player of the Year Jayda Worthy as both graduated last year.

Since both Smith and Worthy played forward, Ngwafang has a chance to come in and earn playing time early. Her impact will be highly beneficial for the team if she contributes as soon as possible, while also filling the hole in the team Smith and Worthy will be leaving behind.

Ngwafang has been a successful player throughout her high school career, proving to be the leader of her team and a dominant force on both offensive and defense. Both should be key factors in determining her success in division one basketball here at Radford.

She will not be the only incoming freshman joining the Highlanders basketball team this year as Makaila Wilson, Bryonna McClean, and Piper Morningstar looks to make a statement for the team as well.

Will Ngwafang and the other incoming freshman make a lasting impact and help continue the success of past teams? Only time will tell as we inch forward to the start of Radford’s 2018-19 women’s basketball season.

