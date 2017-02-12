Active Shooting Training Seminar

Radford police demonstrated survival techniques based on the “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” model. It states that anyone potentially caught in the crossfire should proceed as followsFirst, run if possible. Drop personal belongings and flee the area. Second, hide if you are trapped (also considered “sheltering in place”). Third, fight if you are found. This is the last resort for survival. Use anything around you as a weapon and try to overpower the gunman.

“Awareness at all times is key,” says Interim Chief David Underwood. “At all times, think about where you are and where you would go if you had to run. Especially in crowded areas like dining halls and The Bonnie.”

Former President Barack Obama signed an executive order to fund research and training on active shooting in 2012. That order also funded a study conducted by the FBI. While mass shootings are rare, data compiled from 160 shootings from the year 2000 to 2013 demonstrate a sharp increase. From the year 2000 to 2006, there was an average of 6.4 shootings. That figure increased to 16.4 during 2007 to 2013. Active shooter situations are typically short-lived. According to data compiled by the FBI, roughly 60% are over before law enforcement arrives.

Students and faculty are strongly encouraged to participate in the emergency alert system. Being aware of an incident is the best way to avoid a potentially dangerous area.