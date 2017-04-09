Accident on I-81

Jennifer Bennett | jbennett49@radford.edu

A fatal car accident occurred on April 1, 2017, around 10 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 83-mile marker. There were two college students that passed away at the scene – 21-year-old Paige M. Neubauer, a student from Virginia Tech, and Radford University student Bridgett J. Oliver.

The third person involved in this tragedy is Rachel Jones, the second driver. Jones survived the crash and was flown to the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Jones’ injuries were serious, however, they were not life-threatening.

The accident was caused by Neubauer crossing over the median when she was going southbound and going into oncoming traffic coming northbound. Neubauer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from her car, causing her fatality.

There were other people involved in this car accident as well. There was a 46-year-old man from Georgia who had three passengers that were involved in the accident as well. There were no fatalities, however, all four people were taken to a hospital in Pulaski County.

Oliver was not one of the drivers involved in the accident. She was a passenger in Jones’s vehicle.

Oliver was a student involved in the nursing program and touched the hearts of many students and faculty alike.

Radford faculty and students were sent an email on Saturday afternoon making them aware of the tragedy. In this email, Interim Vice President of Student Affairs Irvin Clark addressed the impact that Oliver had at the school and in the nursing community.

“School of Nursing Director Tony Ramsey shared with me what a tremendous impact Bridgett made to the honors nursing program and how she was looking forward to a career where she could serve the needs of and help others,” stated Clark.

There was a vigil on Sunday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., which allowed the friends and family of the deceased to share their fondest memories of her and to gain some sort of closure.

There have been no updates on the status of Radford student Rachel Jones. As news comes in about Jones and the other people involved we will update you on the situation.