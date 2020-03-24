407 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

A Radford University student has tested positive for COVID-19, announced Tuesday by The New River Health District.

The patient is a woman in her 20’s and is currently self-isolating, with no known exposures to the public, according to The Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Radford University sent out an email mid-afternoon on Tuesday confirming the patient is a student.

“We’ve been preparing for this news for more than two weeks,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director, New River Health District. “The Virginia Department of Health and our partners in health and public safety have been in constant contact to develop effective measures to keep New River Valley residents safe and well. Now, more than ever, it’s important for everyone to practice personal public health precautions, primarily for hand and surface hygiene and social distancing. These are the most effective ways to minimize the spread of illness and keep yourself and those around you well.”

As of Tuesday, 4,470 people have been tested in Virginia to see if they have COVID-19. Thursday, March 19, 1,923 were checked, and only 489 were tested on Monday, March 16.

There are currently 290 cases in Virginia, and the number is expected to rise.

“For each confirmed case of any communicable illness that is required to be reported, the VDH identifies potential contacts, assesses their risk of exposure, and recommends appropriate public health and medical measures,” said Dr. Bissell.

