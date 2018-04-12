A peek Into the Metal and Jewelry Show

By Amy Hall | ahall135@radford.edu

This week’s Metal and Jewelry Show is a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of the university’s students.

The pieces created by the students ranged from earrings to necklaces to small sculptures. The detail and care put in the jewelry are awe-inspiring. Each one is lovingly handmade with materials like copper, silver, and in some cases, geodes and precious stones.

Carol Lawrence’s Owl Comb and Snake Comb are impressive; it is clear to anyone that significant time and effort were put into the combs. They are made from copper, with the Snake Comb being decorated with snakeskin agate, a type of crystal.

Reilly Gordon’s Phoenix is a masterpiece of bronze, glass, and crystals. As soon as you walk into the room, the small, shiny bird catches your attention. Its eyes are the most attractive feature, made with red crystals that show off the bird’s mythological origin.

Joan Maldovan’s use of amethyst in her piece, only named Pendant, complimented the silver metalwork nicely. The stone in the center of the necklace truly made the necklace unique, as the amethyst is not polished and retains its rustic, but elegant, roughness.

Each piece of art is not like the others. This diversity creates a visually exciting and mesmerizing collection of work that one must see for themselves.

And, if you would like to see it for yourself, the show is hosted in Porterfield Gallery 205. The gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes from noon until 1 p.m. The show will be running until Thursday, April 12th.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo Credit: (Amy Hall – Staff Writer)