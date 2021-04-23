A Girl and Her ’66

Saving up enough money to afford my dream car was completely worth the price.

By Madison Miller | mmiller190@radford.edu

1966, the year of Doritos, Fresca, Vans, and the Ford Mustang debuting for its second year in a row.

This classic car has been around for 55 years and is still one of the top sports vehicles in America.

A lot has changed since the 1960s, but the Mustang is still around. And so is my 1966 Vintage Burgundy Ford Mustang.

When I was around eight years old, my dad took me to a car show with all kinds of gems scattered down the main street of Christiansburg.

When I was around eight years old, my dad took me to a car show with all kinds of gems scattered down the main street of Christiansburg.

I saw all the oldies you can think of, then I saw the Mustang. I had no idea what it was called. I asked dad, and he replied, “that’s a fastback Mustang.”

Sure enough, after seeing that car for the first time, that was the car I forever wanted.

Six years later, I find a 1966 Ford Mustang two-door hardtop, with an inline-six, online, and I beg mom and dad to take me to go get it.

After asking too many times, we go, and I buy my first car at 14. I could not even drive yet!

Two years later, I was old enough to drive the car that has been garage-kept for years.

Two years later, I was old enough to drive the car that has been garage-kept for years.

I have had my ’66 for seven years now. I don’t drive it very often, only on special occasions or through the summer months.

For a couple of years, I took it to some car shows and around town, but I got so busy it was hard to make time for driving it. In high school, I would drive it every now and again, but it was hard to get used to for my first car.

Mustangs are very special to me. Mine taught me a lesson – I think if you have a goal in life or if there is something you want bad enough, you can put effort into getting it no matter what.