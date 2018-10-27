5K Fun Run by the New River

0 SHARES Share Tweet

150 views

By Ida Domingo | idomingo1@radford.edu

The 5K fun run by the New River will take place at 10 a.m Saturday, Oct. 20. The meeting location for the run will be at Bisset Park shelter #2, which is located behind the Greenhill Apartments.

If you plan to attend this event, a waiver must be signed before the race on the day of the event. To enter in the competition, community members must pay a fee of $20, and if you are a guest registrant, there is a $20 fee.

There is also an option to make an additional gift amount.

All the proceeds from the 5K Run by the River will go to an Intramural Sports student-employee who is “in need of a helping hand to pursue their dreams of earning a college degree at Radford University,” according to University Advancement & Alumni Relations office.

The department of Student Recreation & Wellness explains that intramural sports are “A variety of individual and team sports/activities [that] are planned, ranging from regular league competition to more informal tournaments and one-day events.”

The Student Recreation & Wellness Center offers an intramural sports program where students can receive many employment opportunities. Students can be employed as officials for a sports team, scorekeepers, field supervisor, and office assistants.

If you do not wish to participate in the run, but would like to contribute to the Intramural Sports Scholarship Fund, please visit https://connect.radford.edu.

Walkers are also welcome in the run. The event offers a one-mile turnaround for walking participants.

If you wish to participate in the run, register at Radford Connect although you can also register at the day of the event; however, only cash or checks will be accepted.

Photo Credit: (Radford University Intramurals)