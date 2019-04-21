5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Tyler Martin | tmartin100@radford.edu

As the 2018-19 school year is coming to a close, there are still ways to go out on a high note if you live on campus. Residence halls all over campus are seeking out ways to de-stress right before we kick it into final gear for finals.

Madison Hall has the “Let’s Hang and Play Games” event Thursday, April 25 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Moffett Hall will be putting on the “Cocoa, Coffee and Cram” Wednesday, May 1, with hot chocolate, coffee, and other snacks to get residents ready for those crazy finals we all dread.

Moffett Hall will also be hosting “Erica and Courtney’s End of the Year Celebration” on Friday, May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., free food and drinks will be provided.

Bolling and Pocahontas Halls are hosting their own “Fruit for Finals” which offers fruit to students who have hit their limit on their meal plan just in time for finals.

Make the best of the rest of your time this year, before you know it, summer will be here.

Photo Credit: (Pineapple Supply Co. | Unsplash)