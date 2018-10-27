3rd Annual Day of Service: Radford Gives Back

By Shiza J. Manzoor | smanzoor1@radford.edu

Oct. 17 marks Radford University’s 3rd annual commitment to the Radford City community in its mission to feed over 140 children with weekend food insecurity.

Radford Gives Back is a month-long campus-wide food collecting event that goes toward the Bobcat Backpacks Program, a nonprofit community organization making sure no kid has to go to bed hungry.

The food drive will take place in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center from Tuesday, Oct. 16, noon – 8 p.m. to Wednesday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., with a short celebration and packing of 300-weekend food bags to follow at 5 p.m.

This year’s goal is the same as last year’s: over 15,000 food items.

Some examples of what you can give:

Canned Chunky Soup

Canned Ravioli

Canned Beans

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruit

Macaroni & Cheese

Applesauce (individual cups)

Popcorn

Oatmeal (individual packets)

Peanut Butter (small jars)

Another way to get involved with the event is by signing up to volunteer with the collecting, sorting, and packing of donations.

Students can sign into RUInvolved and click the “Radford Gives Back” alert at the top of their page.

Photo Credit: (Jordan Bennett | The Tartan)