2022-2023 House Application Opens for Radford Students

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

As we are just about a month left of the fall semester and preparing for the spring term, it might be time to start thinking about next year’s housing information.

According to an email sent out Friday, Oct. 29 by Radford University’s Housing and Residental Life, the housing application launched Monday, Nov. 1, in the OneCampus housing portal.

During this time, students will have the opportunity to apply for priority housing until Nov. 30 to update any information, start forming roommate groups and sign the residential student agreement. According to the email, students will also have the opportunity to pay a down deposit of $100 to reserve the room of choice.

According to the email, if students miss the priority deadline after Nov. 30, they will not be eligible for priority housing then assigned by the Housing and Residential Life to non-priority applicants in the available spaces provided.

After the Nov. 30 deadline, students will then have to wait until Jan. 26, 2022, for information sent to their Radford emails about selecting timeslots and room for priority applicants, according to the email.

Once that information is disturbed, Feb. will include important notes regarding students who want to live on-campus. This process will occur in the online housing portal and will remain open until 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Then, according to the email, the room swap will begin on Feb. 16 for all priority students after that date passes.

According to the email, non-bound students will also have the Nov. 30 deadline to apply for priority housing. All non-bound priority students will have a window from Feb. 1-5, 2022, to select an apartment unit before it is available to other students.

The only difference to on-campus students is that the non-bound students will not be guaranteed their application exception will be approved. These students will have until March 15 to cancel for any reason, according to the email.

If you have any additional questions about next year’s application, you can contact the Office of Housing and Residential Life at 540-831-5375 or email res-life@radford.edu.

