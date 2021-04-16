2021: Marvel Takeover

Photo by Erik Mclean: One company is taking advantage of that through - Disney+ and Marvel Entertainment.

2 min read Marvel Entertainment and Disney+ have released and will continue releasing tons of shows and movies throughout 2021.

By Taylor Moore | tmoore243@radford.edu

When it comes to entertainment during the pandemic, a lot of people have been using Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services to have access to new shows and movies that are coming out all year long.

One company is taking advantage of that through – Disney+ and Marvel Entertainment. Marvel has multiple shows and movies set up to come out this year, along with some that have already premiered in the first three months of 2021.

In January, Marvel started their release of content with “WandaVision,” which was a nine-episode series that followed Wanda Maximoff, also known as The Scarlet Witch, after the events of Endgame.

When it comes to the execution of the series, Marvel did a very good job of incorporating elements of the comics into the cinematic universe while still holding the characters true to themselves.

There was a one-week interval with a show focused on the making of “WandaVision” called Avengers Assembled.

In the future, there is supposed to be an episode of Avengers Assembled after every future series that Marvel is making to show the production process.

Now airing is “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which is going to be six episodes total and focuses on Falcon and The Winter Soldier after the events of Endgame, similar to “WandaVision.” There are three episodes so far, meaning that the series is halfway done.

The next series set to come out is “Loki,” which will be on Disney+ June 11.

Marvel also has multiple movies set to hit theaters along with Disney+ premier access, such as “Black Widow” (July 9), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Sept. 3), “Eternals” (Nov. 5), and “Spiderman: No Way Home” (Dec. 17).

Along with that abundance of content, there are still three more series set to come out sometime in 2021, which are “What If…?,” “Hawkeye,” and “Ms. Marvel.” Overall, Marvel is taking over entertainment during this pandemic in the best way possible.