2020 Radford Baseball Outlook

0 SHARES Share Tweet

411 views

By: Zach Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Radford’s Baseball season is just around the corner, and the Highlanders come into the season projected to finish third in the Big South Conference.

The Highlanders will be led this year by new coach Karl Kuhn. Kuhn has been working as an assistant coach at the University of Virginia. He is known as one of the best pitching coaches in college baseball and has had multiple top-ranked pitching rotations in collegiate baseball.

Jeffrey Dean (J.D.) Mundy will also be a vital part of the Highlanders this spring. Mundy is the third Radford player to be voted Big South’s Preseason Player of the year award. Last year, the power-hitting Mundy hit .302 with a .412 on-base percentage. His 13 home runs also led the team last year.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Bruce Hudson is also another player to watch for Radford this year. In his freshman season, Hudson pitched a 4-1 record with a 2.89 ERA. His ERA was even lower in Big South play, coming in at 0.62.

Another impactful sophomore, David Bryant, will also return to the lineup for the Highlanders. Bryant hit .267 while also posting a .391 on-base percentage for the year. He will be looked at this year as a consistent hitter for the top of the lineup.

Pitcher Brandon Feathers, also a sophomore, will be returning this year. Feathers held opposing batters to just a .226 average and amassed 16 strikeouts in only 22 innings. He will be a crucial part of this year’s pitching core as we hope to see a huge increase in the pitching quality thanks to coach Kuhns’s expertise.

Radford will be looking to run down the top two teams in the conference this year. Campbell and High Point come into the season ranked first and second, respectively. Winthrop comes in behind Radford at fourth, and Presbyterian rounds out the top five.

The Highlanders will look to improve on last year’s 30-27 record (19-8 in Big South play). A deep run in the conference tournament and maybe even a regional appearance should be a high possibility this year for Radford.

Last year, Radford was forced into multiple hitting wars against their opposition. This year, pitching should be the team’s strength behind first-year head coach Kuhn who has been a part of a national championship team at Virginia.

Radford will begin to play at home, March 3, against Norfolk State.

However, if you would like to support your Highlanders before then, you can travel over to Blacksburg Feb. 26 for a game against Virginia Tech. Last season, Radford took on the Hokies and lost to a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Read other articles about Highlanders baseball, including the 2019 season outlook, on The Tartan.

Featured Image: (Radford University)