By: Wesley Wallace | wwallace5@radford.edu

The Campus Election Engagement Project (CEEP) has released a voting guide for college students who are voting in the Presidential Primary election on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

By voting in the Presidential primary, students can determine the Democratic Presidential nominee.

Additionally, even if a student’s candidate is not selected, their vote will still influence the outcomes of other candidates. Furthermore, delegates are allocated proportionately to candidates who get 15 percent or more in votes.

To vote in the primary election, students must be 18 years old, U.S. citizens, and Virginia residents.

Students can not vote if they are planning to vote in another state, or declared mentally incompetent by a court of law. Also, students are not eligible to vote if they are convicted of a felony unless they have had their voting rights restored.

Students can register to vote at their local voter registration offices. They can also vote online by providing their Social Security Number and street address.

When voting in-person, students must show a valid form of identification. This identification can be a driver’s license, passport, student photo ID, or voter photo ID.

If students choose to vote through an absentee ballot, they can apply for an application at their local registrar’s office. On their absentee ballot, students may list their campus address or permanent home address. By using their campus address, students will not lose their financial aid, scholarship opportunities, or be prevented from being claimed as dependents on their parents’ taxes.

The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot was on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 5:00 p.m. In addition to the mailing of an absentee ballot, the last day to vote absentee in-person is on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 5 p.m.

