2019-20 FAFSA Is Officially Open, and Radford’s Financial Aid Office Can Help with FAFSA Fridays

It’s that time of the year again; to apply for student financial aid.

The 2019-20 FAFSA application opened on Oct. 1, and If you’re dreading the process like most students do and haven’t applied yet, the Financial Aid office holds ‘FAFSA Friday’s.’

The financial aid office offers to assist prospective and enrolled students and their families when applying for aid and will answer any questions you may have.

If you need help applying for FAFSA or need any related advice, stop by the Financial Aid Office in Heth Hall #169 from 1-4 p.m. on Friday’s.

Here are the dates upcoming dates:

November 2

November 9

November 16

November 30

December 7

December 14

Radford University’s priority date to apply is Dec. 1 if you wish to be considered for any of the state and institutional grants.

For more information about the FAFSA process or application, please visit: Radford.edu/finaid

