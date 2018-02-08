2018 Movie Preview

Hannah Hale | hhale3@radford.edu

This year will be a big year for the film industry. Several upcoming movies have been highly anticipated or highly advertised and a handful of lesser-known films that are sure to catch the attention of moviegoers.

The past few years have been like a repeated loop for cinema. Superhero movies, although they can be fantastic, have ruled the box office more than any other genre nowadays. It seems that every year there are a few DC or Marvel movies, but this year, there is more to look forward to than those films.

There are a lot of action, thriller, and drama movies coming out this year. Fifty Shades Freed, the last in the Fifty Shades trilogy, comes out in theaters on Feb. 9. If you have seen the trailer, you know that this is the film that features Anastasia as Mrs. Grey. Both Mr. and Mrs. Grey find that their pasts come back to haunt them, causing what may be the most dramatic movie in the trilogy.

Red Sparrow is about a Russian spy played by Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, American Hustle) where her mission is to target a CIA agent. Jennifer Lawrence seems to deliver for any film she stars in, so this thriller would be a must-see in my opinion. Red Sparrow will see a release date on Mar. 2.

Tomb Raider, the return of Lara Croft will mean big box office bucks. The first movies starred Angelina Jolie, but Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl) takes on the role for this new interpretation to video game movies. Tomb Raider will be out on Mar. 18.

Of course, Solo: A Star Wars Story will be a massive movie of the year and it is set to release on May 25. The spin-off will feature a young Han Solo, and the movies’ fans have been asking for the background of Han for as long as the series has existed.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is due for release on June 22, and everyone knows what to expect from one of these films, but it will unquestionably be a huge movie for this year.

Finally, their plenty of superhero movies coming out this year. Black Panther will see a release on Feb. 16. and features Marvel’s first solo film for their first black superhero.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4, and will show the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. This is probably the most anticipated of all the superhero films of this year.

Deadpool 2 will be released on June 1 and will pick up on where we last saw Deadpool. If you love violence, humor, and superheroes, do not miss this one.

An odd movie out in the superhero category is Incredibles 2, and the film will come out on June 15. Many students in college now grew up with the Incredible family which means that this movie will likely bring about some significant nostalgia to its audiences.

There are so many more amazing movies to be released this year, and there were only a few I touched on here. This year will be an interesting and exciting one for the film industry, and movies that have just been announced for 2019 show that the trend will continue into next year as well.

Photo Credit (comicbook.com)